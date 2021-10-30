$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Avon

AVON — It's not a trick from the Hoosier Lottery this Halloween weekend - one Mega Millions player is in for a treat!

One entry won $1 million by matching five-out-of-five numbers, only missing the Mega Ball, in the drawing.

The ticket was purchased at Meijer, located at 10841 East US Highway 36 in Avon.

The winning Mega Millions numbers for Friday, October 29 are: 15-26-28-35-45 with a Mega Ball of 4.

The Hoosier Lottery says the ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

This is the second $1 million ticket sold in the last month. On September 29, a Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in Indianapolis.