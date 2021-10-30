Watch
Indianapolis News and Headlines

Actions

$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Avon

items.[0].image.alt
Amy Sancetta/AP
Johnny Maroun sells Mega Million lottery tickets to a customer at the family's Marathon service station in Moreland Hills, Ohio on Wednesday, March 28, 2012. With a massive multi-state lottery jackpot up for grabs in Friday's drawing, plenty of folks are fantasizing how to spend the money. But doing it the right way ó protecting your riches, your identity and your sanity ó takes some thought and planning. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)
Mega Millions
Posted at 5:07 PM, Oct 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-30 17:07:39-04

AVON — It's not a trick from the Hoosier Lottery this Halloween weekend - one Mega Millions player is in for a treat!

One entry won $1 million by matching five-out-of-five numbers, only missing the Mega Ball, in the drawing.

The ticket was purchased at Meijer, located at 10841 East US Highway 36 in Avon.

The winning Mega Millions numbers for Friday, October 29 are: 15-26-28-35-45 with a Mega Ball of 4.

The Hoosier Lottery says the ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

This is the second $1 million ticket sold in the last month. On September 29, a Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in Indianapolis.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream now!