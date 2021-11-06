2021 Central Indiana Veterans Day Events

Ind. — Several events are planned across Central Indiana to honor veterans this year.

Hamilton County:

The City of Carmel is hosting its annual Veterans Day Ceremony at noon on Wednesday, November 10. The event will be held at Tarkington Theater at The Center for the Performing Arts, located at Three Center Green, Carmel, IN 46032. The event will feature performances and a keynote address from former USAF Thunderbird Pilot, Major (Retired) Matt Modleski.

Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness and keynote speaker U.S. Senator Todd Young (USMC) will host a Veterans Day Ceremony November 11 at 10 a.m. at Liberty Plaza on the Central Green south of City Hall (1 Municipal Drive). In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved indoors to the Fishers YMCA (9012 E. 126th St.) It will also be live streamed on the Fishers Magazine Facebook page.

Marion County:

A Veterans Day Service will be hosted at 11:00 a.m. November 11 on the north steps of the Indiana War Memorial located at 55 E. Michigan St in Indianapolis. The Service will be livestreamed and available to view on the Veterans Day Council of Indianapolis website.

The Veterans Day parade in downtown Indianapolis will immediately follow the Service starting at noon. The parade route begins at Michigan and Pennsylvania Streets, moves south on Pennsylvania to New York Street, west to Meridian Street, north on Meridian Street and finishes at North Street.

The Indianapolis Art Center is hosting a day of free art making workshops for veterans and active military members on Saturday, November 13. Make It Take it workshops will be available in glassblowing, ceramics, sculpture, wood, textiles, jewelry, printmaking and painting! To sign up and for more details, click here.

The Indiana State Museum will host the Indianapolis Municipal Band for a Veterans Day Concert November 14 at 3 p.m. The concert is included with museum admission. More information is available here.

Know of another event? Contact Real-Time Editor Michelle Kaufman at michelle.kaufman@wrtv.com.