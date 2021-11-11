A new vision in the works for Lafayette Square Mall

INDIANAPOLIS — For years, it was a staple of Indy's west side. But for years, it has also sat mostly empty.

Now, a new plan is looking to breathe life into the space with hopes the community will benefit from.

WRTV spoke with the local community on the plan to overhaul Lafayette Square Mall, including longtime friends Jackie Bellamy and Nancy Price, who live near the Lafayette Square Mall.

"We've been coming here since we were teenagers, so we've seen a whole lot," they said. "At least 10 years ago it just seemed like it just went down and we wondered, can it come back?"

The two now say they don't come to the mall anymore to shop, but instead, to exercise. At one time, the friends say this property was the place to be.

"When I got here, there was a lot of traffic in this mall. It was Macy's and L.S. Ayres."

Mall tenant, Daniel Figueroa agrees.

Over the last 20 years at the location, the owner of D & L Jewelry and Repair says his loyal, core customer base carried him through as stores moved out and foot traffic slowed.

"My business is good, but it's not how it used to be in the beginning," he said.

Now, an Indianapolis-based developer is looking to change that with a $200 million mixed-use project at the Lafayette Square Mall.

Sojos Capital is behind their latest project called, "Window to the World."

Outside of transforming the mall's interior, developers are looking to build rental units, a charter school, and a sports complex, among other things. IMPD Northwest District Headquarters will also be housed on the property.

"I love the neighborhood. Love everything about it, and I think the uniqueness about it will make it an attractive place for everybody to come," explained Fabio de la Cruz, Principal of Sojos Capital.

The existing mall structure will stay, but inside, the idea is to have it resemble different cities around the world.

"I think it's for the good because management is hard-working people," Figueroa said.

So far, developers spent nearly $7 million on studies and capital improvements. The team is also using capital through an opportunity zero fund.

In 2017, the program started with the purpose of attracting investors to economically distressed areas, and opportunity zones offer investors things like tax deferrals.

"I'm impressed with it now. I see it coming back to life and bringing more business back to the neighborhood," longtime friends, Bellamy and Price said. "I think it could go back. It seems to me like it's starting to."

And, hopes are high, not just for tenants looking to stay, but also the community.

"If I can afford it, if they bring more customers, I'll be happy to pay more rent," Figueroa added.

It's unclear at this time just how many jobs the revitalization project could bring to the area. Developers say the first phase of improvements is set to open various times throughout 2022 with two projects opening in 2023.

Sojos Capital is looking towards both city and state funding incentives to create a public-private partnership on this project.