Afghan journalist, refugee shares her story of coming to the U.S.

CAMP ATTERBURY — An Afghan journalist who escaped the country three months ago is sharing her story with WRTV.

Saraya, 23, spent a month in Qatar and has been at Camp Atterbury for the last two months.

She was supposed to leave with a group of journalists from Afghanistan, but that didn't happen and she had to leave the country at the airport.

"There was a crowd the Taliban was capturing ... I was fortunate that an American, they were able to get me and hold my hand and take me from the crowd. They took all my documents and then I was able to get on the plane," Saraya said through Sita, a linguist with the State Department.

Her goals include improving her English, going back to school, looking for a job and continuing her work as a news anchor.

"My experience has been good and bad. I left my family, I left my career, I left my country so it has been depressing for me," she said.

Saraya also wants her family to join her in the United States.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security says Hoosiers have donated more than 1.5 million items to Camp Atterbury so far.

Current high-need items include:

Closes-toed shoes in all sizes

Men’s pants in various sizes

Bras

Bottle brushes

Fingernail clippers

Only new items in original packaging are accepted.

