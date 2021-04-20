Biden says he's 'praying for right verdict' in Chauvin trial, feels case is 'overwhelming'

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden says he is “praying the verdict is the right verdict” in the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin and that he believes the case to be “overwhelming.”

Biden told reporters at the White House on Tuesday that he was only weighing in on the trial into the death of George Floyd because the jury in the case had been sequestered.

He confirmed that he called Floyd’s family on Monday and said he “can only imagine the pressure and anxiety they’re feeling.”

The jury is now deliberating the case against Chauvin.

Biden has repeatedly denounced Floyd’s death but had previously stopped short of weighing in on the trial itself.

When asked about the comments in the White House briefing room Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki claimed Biden wasn't attempting to "weigh in" on the trial with his comments.

“He’s certainly not looking to influence, but he’s been touched by the impact on the family," Psaki said.

Psaki was also asked if Americans should — or could — accept the results of the trial in the event of a not guilty plea following Biden's comments.

“His position is that there should be space for peaceful protest,” Psaki said.

Biden's public comments come a day after the judge in Chauvin's case criticized a Democratic lawmaker, Rep. Maxine Waters, who called for protests in the event the former Minneapolis police officer was found not guilty.

"We’ve got to get more confrontational," Waters said. "We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business.”

Judge Peter Cahill, the judge in Chauvin's case, declined to declare a mistrial in the case on Monday, but called Waters' comments "abhorrent" and said that the defense may have grounds to use them in the event of an appeal.

Waters' comments came before the jury had been sequestered.

Republicans have heavily criticized Waters' decision to weigh in on the case, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has threatened to "bring action" against Waters this week.

Chauvin is facing second- and third-degree murder charges in connection with Floyd's death in police custody last may. Floyd's death and bystander video of the arrest sparked months of protests against racial injustice and police brutality.