Changes IMPD has made since protests last summer

WRTV
Posted at 1:32 PM, Apr 21, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — The death of George Floyd and several other African Americans at the hands of police last year sparked worldwide calls for a change in policing in the Circle City.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has taken multiple steps to improve accountability, transparency, and community relations.

On the heels of Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict for the murder of Floyd, WRTV wanted to take a look at some of those changes.

  • After many years of delays, all beat officers are now equipped with a body-worn camera.
  • In July, no-knock warrants were banned. Such warrants allowed officers under a court order to enter a home without knocking.
  • Its Use of Force policy has been updated, and now has a civilian-led Use of Force board that includes five citizens and four police officers.
  • A newly created "General Orders Board" will continue to oversee department policies.
