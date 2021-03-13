In Louisville, Breonna Taylor’s family honors her legacy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — On the one year anniversary of her death, Breonna Taylor’s family, joined by family attorney Ben Crump, will gather in downtown Louisville to honor Taylor’s legacy and continue their demand for justice.

Last summer, Louisville, Kentucky’s largest city, became the site of huge protests in the wake of the police killing of Taylor, a Black woman who was shot multiple times by police during a botched drug raid in March.

A grand jury has indicted one officer on wanton endangerment charges in September for shooting into a neighbor’s apartment, but no officers have been charged in connection with her death.