Menu

Watch
NewsAmerica in Crisis

Actions

In Louisville, Breonna Taylor’s family honors her legacy

items.[0].image.alt
Timothy D. Easley/AP
Tamika Palmer, center, the mother of Breonna Taylor, leads a march through the streets of downtown Louisville on the one year anniversary of her death in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, March 13, 2021. To her right is attorney Ben Crump. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
US Racial Injustice Kentucky
Posted at 5:32 PM, Mar 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-13 17:32:17-05

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — On the one year anniversary of her death, Breonna Taylor’s family, joined by family attorney Ben Crump, will gather in downtown Louisville to honor Taylor’s legacy and continue their demand for justice.

Last summer, Louisville, Kentucky’s largest city, became the site of huge protests in the wake of the police killing of Taylor, a Black woman who was shot multiple times by police during a botched drug raid in March.

A grand jury has indicted one officer on wanton endangerment charges in September for shooting into a neighbor’s apartment, but no officers have been charged in connection with her death.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Stream WRTV anytime!