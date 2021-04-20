Indianapolis leaders react to Derek Chauvin guilty verdict

WRTV spoke with local leaders about the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial. Ralph Staples, former Marion County Deputy Prosecutor; Jessica Louise, Indy 10 Black Lives Matter; and Mat Davis with the Racial Justice Alliance give their reactions to the verdict. Watch the video in the player above.
Posted at 6:15 PM, Apr 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 18:15:16-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.