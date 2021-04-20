Watch
NewsAmerica in Crisis

Actions

Indianapolis leaders react to Derek Chauvin guilty verdict

items.[0].videoTitle
Indianapolis leaders react to Derek Chauvin guilty verdict
Chauvin Reaction Zoom
Posted at 6:15 PM, Apr 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 18:15:16-04

WRTV spoke with local leaders about the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial. Ralph Staples, former Marion County Deputy Prosecutor; Jessica Louise, Indy 10 Black Lives Matter; and Mat Davis with the Racial Justice Alliance give their reactions to the verdict. Watch the video in the player above.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!