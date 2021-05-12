'IU Health did not contribute to her untimely death': External review of Dr. Susan Moore's death released

INDIANAPOLIS — An external review of IU Health's care and treatment of a Black Indiana doctor who died with COVID-19 in December was released on Wednesday.

Dr. Susan Moore complained of racist treatment from IU Health North Hospital in a series of viral videos just days before her death on Dec. 20.

Moore's death and alleged treatment from IU Health's staff attracted national attention. In January, Dennis Murphy, IU Health's president and CEO, called for both an internal and external review.

On Wednesday, the release from IU Health's external review panel that consisted of six people found the staff at IU Health North Hospital did not contribute to Moore's death, but, there was a lack of compassion in her care.

The two findings from the review were stated as follows:

"1. The medical management and technical care Dr. Moore received at IU Health did not contribute to her untimely death; however, there was a lack of empathy and compassion shown in the delivery of her care.

2. Cultural competence was not practiced by all providers and several caregivers lacked empathy, compassion and awareness of implicit racial bias in the delivery and communication of Dr. Moore’s care."

Murphy addressed the findings, stating that the health system has already started the work to become more culturally aware.

"We owe it to our patients to always show up for them, to treat them with dignity and respect, to appreciate their perspectives, and to validate their feelings when they are in our care. We did not live up to these values with Dr. Moore and acknowledge that we have more to do to become a more diverse, inclusive and anti-racist health system," the release stated.

WRTV will update this article with more information as it develops.