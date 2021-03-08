Judge ends shooting case against Breonna Taylor's boyfriend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A judge in Kentucky has signed an order permanently closing a criminal case against Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend.

Kenneth Walker shot a police officer during the deadly raid that killed Taylor last March.

Prosecutors dismissed an attempted murder of a police officer charge against Walker in May.

But they left open the opportunity to revisit the charge against Walker if new evidence surfaced.

According to The Associated Press, Walker's attorney asked in a motion for charges to be dismissed permanently because Walker "acted in self-defense and that he did not know that police were on the other side of the door."

Taylor was shot fatally by police on March 13, 2020, when police barged through her door with a narcotics warrant, The AP reported.

According to The AP, Walker fired a single shot because he thought an intruder was breaking into the home, striking an officer in the leg.

On Monday, Judge Olu Stevens’ order dismissed the 2020 indictment against Walker with prejudice, meaning it can’t be reconsidered.

According to The AP, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, the officer shot, has since recovered and is still in the Louisville Police Department.

Two officers have been dismissed from the department, the AP reported.