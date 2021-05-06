Watch
One Year Later: Dreasjon Reed federal case moving forward

Thursday marks one year since the death of Dreasjon Reed
It's been one year since Dreasjon Reed was shot and killed by police in Indianapolis. His family is moving forward with a federal lawsuit.
Posted at 8:32 AM, May 06, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis family is moving forward with a civil rights lawsuit against the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Thursday marks one year since the death of Dreasjon Reed, and a federal lawsuit in Indianapolis has its next hearing on May 19.

Last May 6, Reed led police on a chase, which he shared on Facebook Live. The chase ended at 62nd St. and Michigan Rd. Reed then ran from the vehicle. The 21-year-old and IMPD exchanged gunfire.

A special prosecutor cleared the IMPD officer of any wrongdoing.

Reed's mother filed a civil rights lawsuit against the officer, police chief, the special prosecutor, and several others.

Since April 27, court records show Reed's legal team has been deposing several people as they prepare for a trial.

