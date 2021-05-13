Watch
Trial for 3 ex-cops charged in Floyd's death pushed to March

FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, shows from left, former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. The trial of the three former Minneapolis police officers charged with aiding and abetting in the†death of George Floyd will be pushed back to March 2022, in part to allow the publicity over Derek Chauvin's conviction to cool off, a judge ruled Thursday May 13, 2021. (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP File)
Posted at 6:10 PM, May 13, 2021
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with aiding and abetting in George Floyd's death has been pushed back to March 2022.

Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng, and Tou Thao were to face trial on Aug. 23.

They face charges of aiding and abetting Lloyd's murder in state court.

Those are the charges they will face first.

The officers' co-defendant, Derek Chauvin, has already been convicted of murder and manslaughter counts.

Chauvin is already in custody, awaiting sentencing.

It's unknown when he will appear in court to answer the federal charges.

And all four officers also face federal charges that allege they violated Floyd's civil rights during his May 25 arrest.

Judge Peter Cahill said he changed the trial date so the federal case can go forward first.

One legal expert said the postponement could mean the former officers are talking about a plea deal.

