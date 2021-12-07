American Red Cross reports historic low blood supply

INDIANAPOLIS — The American Red Cross is planning several blood drives across Central Indiana after reporting their blood supply is historically low.

The Red Cross provides 40% of the country's blood supply.

You can schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Those who donate between Dec. 17-Jan. 2 will get a Red Cross long sleeved t shirt.

Here is a list of upcoming blood drives, organized by county:

Bartholomew

Columbus

12/29/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 719 Fifth Street

Boone

Whitestown

12/18/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Whitestown Municipal Complex, 6201 Veterans Drive

Delaware

Muncie

12/21/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Open Door Health Services, 333 S Madison St

12/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Mitchell Early Childhood & Family Center, 2809 W. Purdue Avenue

Hamilton

Carmel

12/20/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Village Park Plaza, 2107 East Greyhound Pass

Fishers

12/19/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Fishers YMCA, 9012 East 126th Street

12/23/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Billericay Park Multi-Purpose Community Building, 12690 Promise Road

12/28/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Billericay Park Multi-Purpose Community Building, 12690 Promise Road

Hancock

Greenfield

12/27/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hancock County Fairgrounds, 620 Apple St.

Hendricks

Brownsburg

12/28/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Arbuckle Acres-Bundy Lodge, 7024 Lucas Drive

Johnson

Franklin

12/27/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Johnson County Public Library, 401 State Street

Greenwood

12/21/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Johnson County Library White River Branch, 1664 Library Blvd.

Trafalgar

12/28/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Johnson County Public Library, 424 S. Tower Street

Madison

Anderson

12/17/2021: 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive

Pendleton

12/20/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fall Creek Christian Church, 1102 W 700 S

Marion

Indianapolis

12/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross, 1510 North Meridian

12/23/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., IU Health Methodist Hospital, 1701 Senate Blvd.

12/27/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Red Cross, 1510 North Meridian

12/29/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross, 1510 North Meridian

12/30/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., IU Health Methodist Hospital, 1701 Senate Blvd.

12/30/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., North Willow Farms, 1635 Brewster Road

Monroe

Bloomington

12/17/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., The Mill, 642 N Madison St

12/22/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Bloomington Community RSMO, 401 North Morton Street

12/28/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Little Union Baptist Church, 5511 N. Brummetts Creek Road

12/29/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Bloomington Community RSMO, 401 North Morton Street

Owen

Spencer

12/17/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Owen County Fairgrounds, 364 S East St

Wayne

Richmond

12/21/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Central United Methodist Church, 1425 E. Main Street