Applications open for Nike Game Growers program

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever have teamed up with Nike, the NBA and WNBA for a mission to get more girls to play sports.

Through the Nike Game Growers program, 7th and 8th grade girls who are at least 13-years-old can apply to be Game Grower Co-Captains, who will work with Nike and their Pacers and Fever teammates to complete missions and develop their Game Plans. Participants will also attend monthly workshops to build leadership skills and develop their ideas.

The Game Plans will then be shared and showcased by Nike.

The application deadline is November 22.

For more information and to apply, click here.