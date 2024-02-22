4 local artists are featured in Art & Soul festival during Black History Month

Every February during Black History Month, Indy Arts Council's Art and Soul festival celebrates and honors local black artists.

"Arts and black history have always been intertwined, forever and always will be," Dexter Clardy said.

"Just showing our culture, black culture. It's seen, it's heard, it's valued, it's beautiful," Boxx the Artist said.

Boxx the Artist with WRTV's Nicole Griffin

Currently in its 28th year of production, Art & Soul kicked off Black History Month at The Cabaret and Gallery 924 with performances and the Vision Makers: Dreams & Possibilities Exhibition.

That's where Boxx The Artist's work is on display alongside Art & Soul alumni.

"I'm just grateful to be a part of that history that's really been pushing and promoting the talent within local black artists," Boxx the Artist said.

Vision Makers: Dreams & Possibilities Exhibition at Gallery 924

The show features visions of African Americans in Indianapolis.

"What they were in the past, what they have become presently, and what they hope for in the future," Chief Curator D. Del Reverda-Jennings said.

Boxx the Artist, Will King, Dexter Clardy & Austin Day

Boxx the Artist, singer Dexter Clardy of Shvdy Rollins, dancer Austin Day aka Sirlimitless and spoken word artist Will King aka jus Will are the four artists featured this year.

At the Cabaret, the community got a sneak peak of their talents and what's to come for the Art & Soul finale Celebration.

Spoken word artist jus Will

On Friday February 23rd, the featured artists and local legends will perform in the Celebration + Naptown Tribute at the Indianapolis Artsgarden.

This year's show highlights the iconic music of Indiana Avenue from past to present.

Dexter Clardy of Shvdy Rollins

"It's our time to be proud and unapologetic about it," Clardy said. "I'm excited to be a part of a program that's willing to put not only the energy but the money and the backing behind it and really showcase everything that we have here."

Tickets to Art & Soul 2024's finale celebration are free. The event runs from 5-7:30 p.m on Friday February 23rd.