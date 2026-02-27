Black and minority entrepreneurs find community, opportunity at The AMP at 16 Tech

INDIANAPOLIS — Black and minority entrepreneurs are finding space to launch their dreams, grow their businesses and leave their mark on Indianapolis' thriving food scene at The AMP at 16 Tech.

The food hall, located near 16th Street and Indiana Avenue, has become a launchpad for small business owners, and their success reflects a broader trend.

According to Brookings, the Indianapolis area gained more than 600 Black-owned employer businesses from 2017 to 2022, a 90% jump.

At The AMP, the menu is about more than food. It's about opportunity.

Dionne Butler grew up on Indianapolis' west side and watched his parents build Butler's Pizza into a neighborhood staple. When they closed the shop, he carried the tradition forward and found a new home at The AMP.

"The west side of Indy is home. We've been here for 30 plus years," Butler said. "It was a perfect location for our business, being that we were already located on the west side of Indy."

Lori Kincy launched Scoopz Ice Cream at The AMP after learning the food hall needed an ice cream shop. As a new small business owner, she said the location gave her a low-risk way to test her idea.

"The overhead is the most important thing when you're starting a business location. This is a growing area, so for me, The AMP was perfect to try out a new business venture," Kincy said.

Mother and daughter Kara and Monique Hawkins are among The AMP's original vendors.

"We were the third vendor here, and it's been such a beautiful journey," Kara Hawkins said.

They opened the first location of Taste of Innova Wings and Greens there in 2021 and have since expanded to five locations, including Gainbridge Fieldhouse and Lucas Oil Stadium.

"My mother is a wonderful, amazing cook.... so we said, 'Why not be able to expand our family's love, tradition and legacy to the world?'" Kara Hawkins said.

Monique Hawkins said the community built inside The AMP is intentional.

"I have the nickname of being the mayor for some reason, and I think that's just because we're intentional to make sure that these small businesses don't get left behind," Monique Hawkins said.

