Bringing a Story to Life: How one Indianapolis Public School is celebrating Black History Month

INDIANAPOLIS— Students at Mary Nicholson Academy aren’t just reading about change but bringing it to life.

Throughout February, in honor of Black History Month, School 70’s School Racial Equity Team is leading a school-wide initiative called "One Book, One School," using the book "Change Sings" by renowned poet Amanda Gorman.

This initiative aims to spark meaningful discussions on equity, inspire creativity and build community through shared learning experiences.

Each teacher has received a copy of Change Sings to read aloud in their classroom. Beyond simply reading the book, educators are using it as a foundation for deeper conversations and activities tailored to their students’ age and readiness to engage with complex equity topics.

The initiative extends beyond traditional classroom discussions.

In the music room, students are learning songs inspired by the book, reinforcing its powerful messages through rhythm and melody.

“I feel that our school builds community through music,” said Ryan Lucas, World Music Teacher. “My job is to help the kids and even our faculty and staff get together and participate in musical experiences together.”

Educators Casey O’Leary and Jessica Esters played a pivotal role in selecting Change Sings, recognizing its potential to spark deeper discussions about equity.

“Diving deeper into the book is one way we can become more knowledgeable and that is one of our themes for the month,” said Esters. “Children can take it, read it and then share it with others,” emphasized Esters.

“I believe that brings us closer as a community and really supports the values of our school,” said Lucas. “We’re really wanting to touch everybody in our community with this book.”