Film festival showcases stories about Black life in honor of Black History Month

INDIANAPOLIS — In honor of Black History Month, a local university is providing an opportunity for folks in Indy to explore their love of documentary film.

The festival, happening this weekend, will share stories centered around the lives of African-Americans.

“They’ve not been seen as being important," Dr. Eric Winston said in regards to Black people's stories.

The founder of the Indianapolis Black Documentary Film Festival says so much African-American history is forgotten, ignored or overlooked.

That’s why he created the festival five years ago.

“The films have gone the gauntlet of subject matter. We welcome that. Our films are submitted by people who’ve put together a film about Black life, but it’s not just Black people,” he said.

The films can range in topics: Tyler Lumar’s death while in police custody, issues Black women face in the workplace for their hair, or the history of black jazz musicians in France.

IBDFF is one of the few festivals of its kind in the country, pushing these stories to the forefront.

“We don’t want just African-Americans. We want everybody. We not gonna turn the table until everybody knows that these kinds of situations are being swept under the rug. And they’re being swept under the rug everyday," Winston said.

The main festival is held every August.

There will be a two-day mini festival this weekend in honor of Black History Month, in partnership with Martin University.

“Martin University and the Indianapolis Black Documentary Film Festival just fit. We are about projecting these experiences of African Americans and it just seemed like a great fit. We’ve become partners in this," Faculty Lead for the Healthcare Management Program Marva Hunt said.

Founded in 1977, Martin University is the only predominantly Black institution of higher education in Indiana.

“We are just shy of our 50 year anniversary and we want everybody to know that Martin University is not only about the Black experience but the Indianapolis experience," Hunt said.

The mini festival is this Friday, Feb. 23 and Saturday Feb. 24 at the Hardin Gathertorium.

Tickets range from $10-$25, depending if you’d like to buy tickets to one film or a day-pass for all of them.

