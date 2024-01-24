IMPD's first Black History Month Badges delayed by mishap

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD's Minority Police Officers’ Association (MPOA) unveiled the department's first Black History Month (BHM) badge.

The design was approved by Chief Randall Taylor last year for all metro police officers to wear as an option during February, with majority of officers using their own money to pay for them. However, officers won't receive the badges until the end of February.

IMPD's MOPA submitted the order on December 21, 2023, but unfortunately, the Indy Public Safety Foundation did not place the order until last week.

IMPD IMPD Black History Month badge

The Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance said this mishap opened a bigger conversation about diversity within the department.

"I think what's going to be significant and important is to take times like this with Education and history. If it hadn't been for Commander Williams enlightening me and I've been here all my life. I didn't know the history of so if we can educate our young people and enlighten them here's what black police officers have meant in Indianapolis, here's what they've accomplished.” Rev. Jeffrey A. Johnson Sr., Senior Pastor of Eastern Star Church said.

WRTV

WRTV’s Amber Grigley asked Interim Chief Chris Bailey about plans for officers to wear badges beyond BHM due to the delay.

"I ordered my badge and I don't know that they'll be here in time so I would love the opportunity to wear it. So, that's a conversation I'll have with many people around the agency to see what the right step forward is," Bailey said.

IMPD said 88 badges have been ordered and the Indy Public Safety Foundation is working with the manufacturer to expedite the delivery.

Below you will find a statement from IMPD regarding the Black History Month Badge: