Indy's Art & Soul celebration that typically kicks off Black History Month postponed

INDIANAPOLIS — An event that has kicked off every Black History Month since 1996 in Indianapolis is being rescheduled for June, the Indy Arts Council announced this week.

"Art & Soul" is typically held at the Indianapolis Artsgarden in downtown Indianapolis every February.

"We're disappointed to have to postpone, but we take the ongoing threat of COVID-19 and the health of artists and audiences very seriously," Ernest Disney-Britton, the vice president of Community Impact & Investment at the Indy Arts Council, stated in an emailed release.

The 2022 theme of Art & Soul is Black health and wellness. The featured local artists slated to perform are singer Marrialle Sellars, choreographer Karome Walker, poet Chantel Massey, and writer Shayla Renee Williams.

The exact dates of the Art & Soul program in June were not made readily available in the Art Council's announcement.

The Arts Council will release a "curated guide to Black History Month" in partnership with "Face A Face Collective" on February 1.

