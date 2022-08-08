Body of West Lafayette man recovered from Tippecanoe River

MONTICELLO — A West Lafayette man's body was recovered after officials responded around 8:17 p.m. on Saturday to a report of a possible drowning that happened near the area of the 600 block of North 1225 West.

When arriving, witnesses said that Jose Salvador Chihuaque-Amaro, 19, was swimming when he began struggling and never resurfaced after going underwater.

Indiana Conservation Officers and the Monticello Fire Department dive team started search efforts.

At approximately 10:38 p.m. Sunday night, Chihuaque-Amaro's body was located by boaters near where he was last seen.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story.