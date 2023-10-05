Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

IMPD searching for two missing children last seen on a playground

Missing persons detectives say the children were last seen on the south side of Indianapolis Wednesday
MISSING KIDS.png
Photos provided by IMPD
Harper and Benjamin Samples
MISSING KIDS.png
Posted at 9:10 PM, Oct 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-04 21:23:47-04

Indianapolis — IMPD Missing Persons detectives are asking the public for help in their search for two missing children.

6-year-old Harper Samples and 5-year-old Benjamin Samples were last seen at a playground near the 3200 block of Laurel Street, according to IMPD.

Harper is described as 3'6" with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray leggings, white and orange Crocs and a black jacket.

Benjamin is described as 3'0" with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a Marvel shirt, gray sweatpants, and black Nikes with a red swoosh.

If located, IMPD asks that you call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WATCH THE WRTV SPECIAL NOW