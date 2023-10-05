IMPD searching for two missing children last seen on a playground

Indianapolis — IMPD Missing Persons detectives are asking the public for help in their search for two missing children.

6-year-old Harper Samples and 5-year-old Benjamin Samples were last seen at a playground near the 3200 block of Laurel Street, according to IMPD.

Harper is described as 3'6" with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray leggings, white and orange Crocs and a black jacket.

Benjamin is described as 3'0" with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a Marvel shirt, gray sweatpants, and black Nikes with a red swoosh.

If located, IMPD asks that you call 911 immediately.