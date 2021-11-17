Watch
Carson Wentz, wife Madison announce the birth of second daughter

Photo provided/Associated Press
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) scrambles from pressure during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
Posted at 8:53 PM, Nov 16, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — Carson Wentz is a girl dad twice over!

The Colts quarterback took to Instagram Tuesday evening to announce the birth of his second daughter, Hudon Rose.

"Welcome to the World, my sweet Hudson Rose! What an incredible blessing you already are to our family. Your Mama was an absolute champ. Can’t wait for you and your big sis to run the World— or at least my World," Wentz wrote.

Hudson Rose was born on Tuesday, measuring just under 20 inches and weighing 7 pounds, 14 ounces.

Wentz and his wife's first daughter, Hadley, was born in April 2020.

