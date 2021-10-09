Clark-Pleasant teachers to get a pay raise

WHITELAND — Teachers in the Clark-Pleasant School District are getting a pay raise.

The Johnson County district says many teachers will get a $5,000 increase and the average pay for a starting teacher will be $45,000.

Some veteran teachers could see an annual raise of $9,000, depending on their years of service.

"I think overall, our teachers as a profession have been underpaid, and so this is an opportunity to get them up closer to what their value is and continue to work towards that. When we talk about retaining top talent, that's very important and also attracting talent is a key goal," superintendent Dr. Patrick Spray said.

Clark-Pleasant teachers who have been in the classroom for five years will earn at least $53,000 per year. Teachers with ten years of experience will make at least $58,000, and they'll make at least $63,000 if they have at least 15 years of experience.