Computer lab opens at Camp Atterbury

CAMP ATTERBURY — After donations from companies and the community, a Fishers woman's computer lab opened this week at Camp Atterbury.

Rupal Thanawala told WRTV last month she wants to make sure the Afghan children are set up for success.

Thanawala's first class was Tuesday and she had 60 students. Students were taught basic computer literacy and how to use tablets for learning English.

Rupal Thanawala

“It was a super success, one of the criteria to get in my class was for kids to put extra effort into learning English. Just within one class, kids are more excited and they want to learn more English," Thanawala said.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives donated around 100 laptops and tablets in order to fully stock the lab.