13 additional COVID-19 deaths, 1,127 positive cases reported Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS — On Saturday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 13 additional COVID-19 deaths and 1,127 more positive cases.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, 12,861 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Indiana and there have been 713,959 total positive cases.

A total of 410 probable COVID-19 deaths have been reported since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Deaths are reported by ISDH when it receives the data and have occurred over several days.

25,527 new fully vaccinated individuals were reported. A total of 1,710,782 individuals are fully vaccinated.

An additional 35,340 COVID-19 tests have been administered, according to ISDH. A total of 9,623,269 tests for COVID-19 have been given since the pandemic began in March 2020.

7.9% of ICU beds in the state are being used for COVID-19 patients and 61.7% of the ICU beds are being used for non-COVID-19 patients, according to ISDH. 30.4% of ICU beds are available.

2.7% of ventilators are being used for COVID-19 patients and 18.5% of ventilators are being used for non-COVID-19 patients, according to ISDH. 78.8% of ventilators are available.