14 new COVID-19 deaths, more than 4,000 new cases reported

INDIANAPOLIS — On Friday, the Indiana Department of Health reported 14 additional COVID-19 deaths and 4,120 more positive cases.

The last time more than 4,000 cases were reported was on January 15, when IDOH reported 4,744 new cases.

Since the pandemic began, 13,797 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Indiana and there have been 817,149 total positive cases. A total of 431 probable COVID-19 deaths have been reported since the pandemic began. Deaths are reported by IDOH when it receives the data and have occurred over several days.

IDOH reported the total number of fully vaccinated people is 3,038,067.

A total of 11,810,025 tests for COVID-19 have been given since the pandemic began.

1,744 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized, an increase of 90 patients from Thursday, according to data from IDOH.

20.9% of ICU beds in the state are being used for COVID-19 patients and 58.9% of the ICU beds are being used for non-COVID-19 patients, according to IDOH. 20.3% of ICU beds are available.

6.9% of ventilators are being used for COVID-19 patients and 18.9% of ventilators are being used for non-COVID-19 patients, according to IDOH. 74.2% of ventilators are available.