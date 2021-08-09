2 Central Indiana hospital systems change visitation policies due to COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Central Indiana hospital systems are making changes to their visitation policies as the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continues to rise.

Beginning Monday, Community Health Network will allow two visitors per patient over the age of 18 for patients who do not have COVID-19. Visitation is by appointment-only for COVID-19 patients.

Visiting hours are from 6 a.m.-10 p.m. and masks will continue to be required. Hospital officials ask that visitors limit what they bring into facilities and to not wander around the hospital.

Hendricks Regional Health is also changing visitation policies effective Monday.

Visitation hours are now 8 a.m.-8 p.m. and all visitors must be 14 years of age or older. Only two visitors are allowed per day and masks are required for all visitors aged two and older.