2 Marion County bars shut down due to public health order violations

INDIANAPOLIS — Two bars in Marion County have been shut down after the county health department determined they violated local COVID-19 public health orders.

Casba Bar in Broad Ripple and After 6 in Downtown Indianapolis received license suspensions from the Marion County Public Health Department on Tuesday.

Dr. Virginia Caine, the health department's director and chief medical officer, said the decision to close the establishments was not made lightly.

"But after these significant and repeat violations, these license suspensions are necessary for the health of our community," Caine said.

WRTV photo/Jake Weller The Marion County Public Health Department shut down Casba Bar in Broad Ripple due to violations of the COVID-19 public health order.

The health department determined Casba Bar violated emergency public health orders and an existing risk mitigation plan earlier this month.

The bar specifically violated orders requiring adequate social distancing, not having seated service and failing to enforce the mask mandate in an indoor space.

"This follows a previous license suspension and risk mitigation plan issued earlier this year," a statement from the health department said. "To reopen, Casba Bar will need to submit a new risk mitigation plan that lists the specific steps they will take to protect the health of patrons."

WRTV photo/Jake Weller The Marion County Public Health Department shut down After 6 in Downtown Indianapolis due to violations of the COVID-19 health order.

After 6, which is located in the 200 block of South Meridian Street, was found to have served food using an illegal, non-licensed caterer and was also in violation of current emergency public health orders.

It also did not have adequate social distancing or seated service, and the health department said it did not enforce the mask mandate.

"This license suspension follows a citation order filed with Marion County courts earlier in the week for operating past the hours permitted under current public health order," according to the health department. "To reopen, After 6 will need to submit a risk mitigation plan that details how they plan to become compliant with public health orders."