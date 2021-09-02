23 new COVID-19 deaths, more than 5,200 new cases reported Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Thursday that 23 more people died with COVID-19 and 5,222 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 868,451 positive cases and 14,101 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 442 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 2,366 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 72 since Wednesday.

A total of 6,247,717 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 3,134,617 first doses and 3,113,100 who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 12.39 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.94 million individuals with a 22.0% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Aug. 26 is 18.8%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.5%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 11.3%.

The state health department said 19.7% of ICU beds and 70.4% of ventilators are available. Among the state's ICU beds, 28% are in-use by COVID-19 patients.

