4 additional COVID-19 deaths, 832 positive cases reported Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS — On Sunday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 4 additional COVID-19 deaths and 832 more positive cases.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, 12,864 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Indiana and there have been 714,786 total positive cases.

A total of 410 probable COVID-19 deaths have been reported since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Deaths are reported by ISDH when it receives the data and have occurred over several days.

19,803 new fully vaccinated individuals were reported. A total of 1,730,577 individuals are fully vaccinated.

An additional 22,966 COVID-19 tests have been administered, according to ISDH. A total of 9,646,086 tests for COVID-19 have been given since the pandemic began in March 2020.

8.3% of ICU beds in the state are being used for COVID-19 patients and 61.3% of the ICU beds are being used for non-COVID-19 patients, according to ISDH. 30.3% of ICU beds are available.

2.8% of ventilators are being used for COVID-19 patients and 18.1% of ventilators are being used for non-COVID-19 patients, according to ISDH. 79.2% of ventilators are available.