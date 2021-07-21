60% of Purdue students are fully vaccinated

WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue University says at least 60% of its incoming students are vaccinated against COVID-19.

Approximately 66% of school staff have also submitted proof of vaccination, as well.

Purdue is not requiring the vaccine but is strongly encouraging all students and staff to get the shot if possible.

University officials say they expect the vaccination numbers to grow before the first day of fall classes on August 23.

Purdue is offering some vaccine incentives, including the chance to get football season tickets, a reserved parking spot, and gift cards.

Ten fully vaccinated students will also win scholarships covering one year of in-state tution.