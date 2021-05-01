8 additional COVID-19 deaths, 1,494 positive cases reported Friday

INDIANAPOLIS — On Friday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 8 additional COVID-19 deaths and 1,494 more positive cases.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, 12,921 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Indiana and there have been 720,425 total positive cases.

A total of 411 probable COVID-19 deaths have been reported since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Deaths are reported by ISDH when it receives the data and have occurred over several days.

43,800 new fully vaccinated individuals were reported. A total of 1,884,466 individuals are fully vaccinated.

An additional 37,879 COVID-19 tests have been administered, according to ISDH. A total of 9,787,443 tests for COVID-19 have been given since the pandemic began in March 2020.

8.4% of ICU beds in the state are being used for COVID-19 patients and 60.9% of the ICU beds are being used for non-COVID-19 patients, according to ISDH. 30.7% of ICU beds are available.

2.5% of ventilators are being used for COVID-19 patients and 18.4% of ventilators are being used for non-COVID-19 patients, according to ISDH. 79.1% of ventilators are available.