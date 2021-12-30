A bleak record: Indiana reports 12,020 new COVID-19 cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported an all-time high for new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

According to the health department, 12,020 more Hoosiers tested positive for the virus, while 48 additional deaths have been recorded. The number of new cases includes 12,007 who tested positive Wednesday.

The previous record number for new daily cases was 8,436 on Dec. 2, 2020.

There have been 18,386 confirmed deaths and 1,246,854 positive cases since the pandemic began.

An additional 651 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 3,056 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of five since Wednesday. Additionally, IDOH said just 8.9% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 37.2% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 63.8% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

There have been more than 16.64 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4.74 million individuals with a 26% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Dec. 23 is 25%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 9.1%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 14.9%.

A total of 8,543,165 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,625,020 first doses and 3,554,209 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Another 1,363,936 Indiana residents have received a booster dose.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov.

