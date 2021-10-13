'A fighter': Mother of 3 will learn if she still needs double-lung transplant

INDIANAPOLIS — Autumn Carver is described as a fighter.

Carver has been in the hospital since Aug. 27 following a COVID-19 diagnosis and has yet to meet her baby boy, Huxley.

Autumn and her husband Zach are set to leave Wednesday for Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago where doctors will determine if she still needs a double-lung transplant.

"It should be all about her," Zach said. "When I'm in the room with her, she tells me to sit down with her. I hold her hand. It's all about other people. She's worried about the kid at home."

Zach said Autumn waited on getting the COVID-19 vaccine following several miscarriages. In recent days, she has been communicating more and began physical therapy.

"She's defied the odds. Autumn is an amazing person," Zach said. "I'm super, super proud of her. I think this will be our testimony in our faith and our relationship together.

"I'm very hard of hearing so I've learned to read lips throughout my life. So I read her lips. Of course, I know her, so I know what she wants, when she's frustrated or happy or sad or any of the above. Most of the time I can read her lips, and I can read what's she trying to say."

And the family, which includes three children — Harlow, 5, Sadie, 3, and Baby Huxley — is grateful for the people who prayed and the prayers answered.

"Throughout the day, I tell her I'm super proud of her," Zach said. "I think a lot of people would have given up in her shoes. She has a lot to live for, but I would tell her she's changed thousands and millions of lives through our story."

