A Year of COVID: Timeline of Indiana’s fight against the pandemic

It has been one year since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic.

Much has changed since that declaration on March 11, 2020. Just days before, state officials had announced the first case of the novel coronavirus in Indiana. The day after the declaration, state health officials announced the first death in Indiana from COVID-19.

In the past year, Indiana has gone from a statewide stay-at-home order to completing a five-stage reopening plan. A mask mandate has been in effect since July.

In December, the first Hoosiers received the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, there have now been more than 117 million cases across the globe resulting in more than 2.6 million deaths. In the U.S., there have been more than 29 million cases and more than 529,000 deaths.

In Indiana, there have been 669,164 cases of COVID-19 and 12,350 deaths as of Tuesday, according to numbers from the Indiana State Department of Health.

Here is a timeline of key dates from the past year:

