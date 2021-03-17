Menu

Ball State bans off-campus student activities after reports of large gatherings

WRTV photo/Andrew Smith
Ball State University campus
Posted at 8:27 AM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17

MUNCIE — Ball State University is indefinitely suspending student organizations from holding social events off-campus.

It comes after reports of large social gatherings without COVID-19 precautions.

"This past weekend, some students made poor personal choices and engaged in behaviors that are not consistent with the health and safety mitigation protocols our University has in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19," Ball State vice president of student affairs Ro-Anne Royer Engle wrote in a letter to students.

The suspension includes social events held at fraternity houses and other student organization locations away from campus.

Students who attended the recent gatherings are also urged to get tested for COVID-19.

