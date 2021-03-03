Butler University planning for a return to normal fall semester

INDIANAPOLIS — Butler University is preparing for a return to a more normal on-campus experience for its fall semester.

University President James Danko made the announcement in a video posted to YouTube on Tuesday.

"Stress levels are high for students, faculty and staff alike. Thankfully, there is light at the end of the tunnel," Danko said. "Health experts are projecting that by the time classes start this coming August, every American who wants to be vaccinated will have had the opportunity to do so."

Danko said the university is planning for a return to normal activities for the fall semester but will be prepared to pivot should the situation warrant.

"We are well aware that the pandemic is not over and the health and the safety of our campus community will remain our top priority," Danko said.

Watch the message:



