Butler University requiring COVID-19 vaccinations this fall

INDIANAPOLIS — Butler University’s President James M. Danko announced it will be requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for all students, faculty and staff.

The university has also asked for proof of vaccination by August 1, 2021.

“It is quite clear to me that requiring the vaccine best supports an environment that allows us to provide an educational experience that is most effective, with the highest degree of safety, and the least number of restrictions,” Danko wrote in a letter to the Butler community on Monday. “Regarding the environment outside of the classroom, I am confident that we will be able to fully restore a vibrant on-campus experience, allowing our students to return to pre-pandemic activities.”

According to a press release from Butler University, the school expects that by requiring vaccinations, it will establish herd immunity within its campus community by allowing the university to restore the campus experience for students, faculty and staff this year.

Butler is planning to relax its pandemic-era policies that include face mask and social distancing requirements for vaccinated individuals and by returning to full-capacity, face-to-face classroom instruction, normal social activities, and a standard academic calendar.

Butler’s COVID-19 vaccination requirement also allows individuals with medical, religious, and strongly held personal convictions to request an exemption. University officials stated that each request for exemption will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

However, students, faculty and staff who are granted an exemption will be required to follow certain health and safety protocols, including regular COVID-19 surveillance testing.

“We are well on our way to establishing herd immunity on our campus, which will allow us to successfully restore the campus experience for our students, faculty, and staff, with health and safety as the top priority," Brent Rockwood, Butler's vice president and chief of staff said.