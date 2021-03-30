Butler University to provide COVID-19 vaccines to students starting next week

INDIANAPOLIS — Starting next week, Butler University will offer free COVID-19 vaccinations to all students.

The Indiana Department of Health informed the university late last week that the State would make doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine available to colleges and universities across Indiana, with the goal of vaccinating as many students as possible before the end of the semester.

Out-of-state residents and international students are also eligible for the program. And, if enough vaccines remain following student vaccinations, Butler will make it available to faculty and staff.

Students at Butler who choose to participate will receive the first dose between April 7-9 in the Efroymson Family Gymnasium at Hinkle Fieldhouse; the second dose will be administered May 4-6 in the Health and Recreation Complex on campus.

“We appreciate the Indiana Department of Health for partnering with us to make this vaccine available,” Brent Rockwood, vice president and chief of staff at Butler, said. “This will have a tremendous impact on our efforts to establish herd immunity on our campus, and will allow us to more safely restore a full campus experience in the fall.”

Right now, Butler is not requiring students to get vaccinated for COVID-19. It is, however, highly encouraging students to participate in the on-campus vaccination program. Rockwood indicated that vaccinations may be required of students for fall 2021.

