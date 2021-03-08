Carmel company helping register Hoosiers for COVID-19 vaccination appointments

CARMEL — A Carmel company is helping the Indiana State Department of Health register people for more than two million COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

Zotec Partners is one of the largest revenue cycle companies for the healthcare industry in the country. Practically since the start of the pandemic, the company has worked alongside the state to help with data collection and testing scheduling, registering and the like.

“I always say that a great solution is people, process and technology," founder and CEO of Zotec Partners T. Scott Law said. "We’re at best a third of the solution. Here in this case."

Once news of the vaccine broke, Zotec Partners created the ‘Vaccine Information Management System.’ It is the program used to register, schedule and communicate vaccine appointments through 211 and ourshot.in.gov.

“In this time of crisis, we were able to step up and answer the call,” Law said.

He said about a 30-person team works on the system responsible for scheduling and communicating the hundreds of thousands of vaccine appointments.

“By and large, we are scheduling 200,000-100,000 patients a day and there’s very little wait,” Law said.

WRTV Reporter Nikki DeMentri

The system is also responsible for inventory management.

“We have managed that entire process for the state to know what is the demand signal, what is the amount of vaccine that needs to be shipped to that location, how soon do you have to start thawing it,” Law said.

The company did not start its partnership with the state when the vaccine came out. Law said practically from the onset of the pandemic, his company provided resources like data and scheduling for testing.

“So, the governor had information to make the right statistical conclusions, we provided them with all the ability to test those patients,” Law said.

Law said he is proud not only of his team, but of Hoosiers who are taking this next step in the fight against COVID-19.

“Our new mission is to get shots in the arms and if we can help, then let’s help,” Law said.

The CEO added his company will not stop helping until every Hoosier is vaccinated. He added all of the information is kept secure and none is marketed.