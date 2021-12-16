Central Indiana testing, vaccine sites face supply chain issues

FISHERS – From rapid tests to syringes, supply chain issues are hitting Central Indiana vaccine and testing sites.

“It’s just a challenge that never seems to end,” Monica Heltz, Director of Public Health for the Fishers Health Department, said.

Recently, the Fishers Health Department stopped rapid tests and walk-in vaccine appointments. Supply chain issues were to blame and that caused a domino effect.

“There are things in our control and things out of our control, so we do what we do to communicate this as well as we can,” Heltz said.

Walk-in vaccines restarted Wednesday, and rapid tests have returned, but only a limited amount. Heltz said those tests are for qualified individuals.

UPDATE: Appointments now required for ANY COVID vaccine/booster at Fishers Mass Vaccination Clinic due to supply shortage of needles/syringes. This is expected to be temporary & will post update once we can offer walk-ins. Schedule at https://t.co/DeJ3kXJkao or call 317-595-3211. pic.twitter.com/atvzuDK0OV — Fishers Health Department (@FishersHealth) December 9, 2021

This comes at a time when demand for testing and vaccines are high. So far, Heltz said 73,000 vaccines and 80,000-90,000 tests have been given through the health department.

Heltz said with walk-in appointments, there are an average of 700 vaccines a day and it is booked out through Dec. 28.

The Fishers Health Department isn’t alone in experiencing supply chain issues. Last week, Boone County and Madison County stopped rapid testing.

Heltz’s main message is to be flexible. Her biggest tip for COVID-19 vaccines is to make an appointment ahead of time.

Although walk-in appointments are convenient, supply chain issues can quickly shut down this option.