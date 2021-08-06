Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

CNN fires three employees for coming to work unvaccinated

items.[0].image.alt
Ric Feld/AP
FILE- This Jan. 17, 2001 file photo shows pedestrians entering CNN Center, the headquarters for CNN, in downtown Atlanta. CNN has fired three employees for violating its policy that employees must be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. The firings were revealed Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021 as part of a memo sent by Jeff Zucker, chairman of WarnerMedia news and sports. (AP Photo/Ric Feld, File)
CNN CUTS
Posted at 5:11 AM, Aug 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-06 05:11:01-04

NEW YORK — CNN has fired three employees for violating its policy that employees must be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

The firings were revealed Thursday as part of a memo sent by Jeff Zucker, chairman of WarnerMedia news and sports.

CNN did not provide any details about the firings, but Zucker wrote that the company has a “zero tolerance policy” about unvaccinated employees working in its offices.

Like several news organizations, including The Associated Press on Thursday, CNN has delayed a planned post-Labor Day return to offices.

Both companies said returns will be delayed until at least October, with further evaluations based on the progress of COVID cases.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream now!