Community Health Network allowing up to two visitors per patient

INDIANAPOLIS — Beginning Monday, August 9, Community Health Network will allow patients up to two visitors over the age of 18, depending on type of care and location.

Community says the change is to protect patients and stop the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19.

"We have a very highly contagious variant that we haven't seen before," said Dr. Ram Yeleti, Chief Physician Executive for Community Health Network. "So whether you’re vaccinated or not vaccinated, the story is different today than it was a couple of months ago."

Masks will continue to be required for all patients, visitors and staff.

For Community's full updated visitation policy, click here.

