INDIANAPOLIS — America now knows it will likely not reach President Joe Biden's goal of vaccinating 70% of all adults by July 4th.

The White House listed off several reasons last week for the short-fall, including aiming for too high of a percentage and losing stamina in regards to urgency.

Although adults 18 and older haven't reached 70%, the White House COVID-19 response team points out that 70% of Americans 30 and older have been vaccinated. Those 27 and older are on track to reach the 70% vaccination rate by July 4, the team believes.

As of Friday, Jun. 25, the states with the highest fully and partially vaccinated rate, according to the New York Times, are:



Vermont Hawaii Massachusetts Connecticut Maine

Indiana ranks #36 on the NYT's list of vaccination rates by state and territory.

As of Monday, Jun. 28, here are the counties in central Indiana with the highest fully vaccinated rate, according to the Indiana Department of Health:



Boone County: 66.9% Hamilton County: 67.4% Hendricks County: 64.8% Hancock County: 61.6% Monroe County: 55% Bartholomew County: 54.1% Johnson County: 52.2% Shelby County: 50.8% Tippecanoe County: 50.2% Clay County: 49% Marion County: 48.6% Morgan County: 47.4% Madison County: 45.3%

On Friday, the Town of Zionsville celebrated its resident in the 46077 zip code for reaching an 89.9% fully vaccinated rate. As of Monday, Jun. 28 the 46077 zip code is at a 90.6% fully vaccinated rate. Which, at this time, is among the highest in the state.