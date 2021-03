INDIANAPOLIS — As journalists, WRTV has not only lived with and adapted to COVID-19, we've also had the added responsibility of covering the impact of the virus on your lives.

We've reported your concerns and successes while also serving as a source of potentially life-saving information. Now, we're going to share thoughts, insights and memories from our journalists who've devoted so much of the past year covering COVID-19.

Watch the video in the player above to learn more.