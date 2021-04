INDIANAPOLIS — At WRTV, we've worked for more than a year now to keep you informed of all the developments in this battle against COVID-19.

We've never wavered in that commitment, but how we've presented and gathered the news had to change to keep our staff safe.

For some, they've stayed in the studio, but for others, like Todd Klaasen, Marc Mullins, Kevin Gregory and Rafael Sanchez, it meant some big changes...at home.

Watch the video in the player above to learn more.