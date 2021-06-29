Colts announce 2021 training camp schedule with fans, 100% capacity for games

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have been approved to host full capacity games at Lucas Oil Stadium for the 2021 season, team officials announced Tuesday.

The normal capacity for Colts home games at Lucas Oil is 63,000.

"As COVID-19 is still affecting the city and state, the Colts organization and stadium officials will continue to be vigilant about keeping fans safe and healthy, but most in-stadium protocols from last season will be relaxed or eliminated," the Colts said in a release sent out Tuesday. "The club and stadium will release specific information regarding any remaining guidelines in the upcoming week."

The team also announced their 2021 training camp schedule, and that fans will be welcomed for the first time at the camp in Westfield since 2019.

Single-game tickets for the entire 2021 season are on sale now and can be purchased online at Colts.com/Tickets.

“We were fortunate to be able to host fans in 2020 through the pandemic, and those fans were as loud and proud as ever,” said Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay. “But gamedays at Lucas Oil Stadium are like family reunions, and it wasn’t quite the same without our entire Colts family alongside us. We can’t wait to reopen the stadium doors to all our fans so they can take this journey with us as we work to bring a Super Bowl title back to Indianapolis.”

