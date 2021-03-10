Hamilton County residents can apply for rental assistance beginning March 15

HAMILTON COUNTY — People needing rental assistance in Hamilton County can begin applying for help next week.

The application period for the Hamilton County Emergency Rental Assistance program, which will provide funding to people unable to pay rent and/or utilities due to income lost during the COVID-19 pandemic, will begin at 9 a.m. Monday.

Hamilton County received a $10 million Emergency Rental Assistance grant earlier this year from the U.S. Department of Treasury for COVID-19 assistance, a news release said.

The program is limited to Hamilton County residents who have at least one adult in their household who experienced a loss of income due to COVID-19. Households must be at or below 80% of the area's median income. The application includes a short pre-qualification section to confirm a person's eligibility.

“We are excited to start providing much needed assistance to members of our community who have been hit hard by COVID-19,” says Hamilton County Commissioner Christine Altman said. “As we know, COVID-19 doesn’t discriminate. It has impacted all walks of life and Hamilton County is no exception.”

The Hamilton County Trustees Association will oversee the grant, and funds will be distributed by the Westfield Washington Township Trustee's office.

The application is available in 10 languages and available at www.HCTAIndiana.com. People needing help can call 317-618-3125. The website includes a list of local partners that are located throughout Hamilton County that can help residents with the application process.

People needing internet access can visit a local library or a partner site, which will also have paper applications available.

The funds will be administered through Dec. 31, or until they have all been distributed.