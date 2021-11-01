Mimi Blue Restaurant closes Carmel location

CARMEL — Mimi Blue Restaurant announced over the weekend its Carmel location is now permanently closed.

The company cites the Carmel location had "experienced significantly decreased sales" because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Carmel restaurant was one of three Mimi Blue locations. It had been open for close to five years.

In a release, Mimi Blue stated, in part:

"To our valued staff, loyal guests and friends, it is with great sadness that we announce the closure of this Mimi Blue Restaurant. We want to thank all of our incredible staff members and the guests who have supported us at this location for nearly five years.

Restaurants nationwide have had many challenges relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Carmel location experienced significantly decreased sales - especially those derived from the normally filled commercial buildings, whose occupants frequented Mimi Blue during the last 4 ½ years. The majority of those buildings have not yet returned to full occupancy and the uncertainty of when that will occur resulted in our decision to close this location."

The company says the folks employed at the Carmel location will now work at either The Fashion Mall or Mass Ave restaurants or will be given a severance.

All Mimi Blue gift and loyalty cards bought at the Carmel location will be honored at the other two restaurants.

"It’s been an extremely difficult decision to close but we are choosing to focus on our other locations and will continue to provide each customer with a memorable experience," Mimi Blue stated in a release.

